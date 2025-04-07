Russian troops exploiting success in Krasny Liman area in Donbass — DPR head

DONETSK, April 7. /TASS/. Russian troops have made the largest gains in the Krasny Liman area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past few days, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"Further on, this is the Krasny Liman direction where the largest gains and advances have been recorded. We see liberated settlements and we see our units both advance and improve their positions," Pushilin said.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka frontline area, Russian troops are focused on liberating the settlement of Bogatyr where the Ukrainian military has concentrated its forces and built quite serious defenses, he said.

"With the liberation of that settlement, the enemy will find itself in a very difficult position," the DPR head said.

Pushilin said in late March that Russian troops had intensified their advance in the Krasny Liman direction.