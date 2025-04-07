Top Russian senator calls Europe's targeting of politicians 'medievalism of 21st century'

TASHKENT, April 7. /TASS/. Today's targeting of several political figures in European countries, like Marine Le Pen in France and Calin Georgescu in Romania, is the 'medievalism of the 21st century,' Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

"We see what is happening in Europe today. It is hardly a democracy; they no longer even pretend or feign that there are freedom of speech or the development of democratic institutions. <...> [The situation] when a political opponent who enjoys the greatest support of its citizens - Le Pen [head of the parliamentary faction of the National Rally party] in France - is held criminally liable at such a time that she cannot run in the next presidential election is the medievalism of the 21st century," Matviyenko said on the margins of the 150th anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Matviyenko also cited the exclusion of Calin Georgescu, the Romanian presidential candidate who received the most votes in the first round of the presidential election in November.

In addition, Matviyenko called Moldovan President Maia Sandu's handling of the country "colonial" because the politician "dances someone else’s tune" by bringing a criminal case against the leader of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Evghenia Gutsul. "And no one, not a single European politician [spoke out] in defense. Perhaps words of support for Le Pen and outrage [over her situation] were heard overseas," the top Russian senator pointed out. "And look what is happening in Romania. <...> First and foremost, there is no freedom of speech in Europe. Second, even if you express [your opinion], no one acknowledges it," Matviyenko emphasized.