CHISINAU, April 7. /TASS/. Moldova is currently facing a significant crisis in its relations with Russia, a country that has been its strategic partner for many years. Vasile Tarlev, the former Prime Minister and leader of the Future of Moldova party, made this statement on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

"Today, we are not just confronting a new crisis; we stand on the brink of a collapse in relations not only with a friendly nation but also with a strategic partner with whom we share centuries-old socio-economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties," Tarlev wrote on his Telegram channel.

He recalled the long history of effective economic and political collaboration between Moldova and Russia, highlighting that the rise of the Communist Party to power in 2001 provided new momentum for bilateral relations.

"Although diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992, it was only on November 19, 2001, that the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Moldova and Russia was signed in Moscow, entering into force in May 2002. Since then, our bilateral relations have evolved beyond mere economic ties to encompass cultural and human connections that have been both fruitful and effective," the former prime minister emphasized.

The deterioration of Moldovan-Russian relations began after President Maia Sandu and her ruling Action and Solidarity Party assumed power in 2021. Chisinau aligned itself with anti-Russian sanctions, and dozens of Russian diplomats were expelled. Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi acknowledged that relations between the two nations are at their lowest point in history. He also noted that Moldova has supported only 80% of the European sanctions against Russia, as many of these measures have had adverse effects on the national economy.

This approach by the pro-Western government has faced harsh criticism from the Moldovan opposition. Recent presidential elections have revealed that the ongoing confrontation and economic crisis have weakened the positions of Sandu and her party. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry has urged the Moldovan authorities to cease their confrontational rhetoric, emphasizing Moscow's desire to maintain friendly relations with Moldova and asserting that the West is using the country for anti-Russian purposes.