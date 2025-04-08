MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Guyevo in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said.

TASS has gathered the key information about developments in the region.

Operation to liberate Kursk Region

- Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North liberated the settlement of Guyevo in the Kursk Region as part of their offensive operations.

- Russian forces defeated formations from six Ukrainian brigades near Gornal and Oleshnya in the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian losses

- The enemy lost over 290 troops in the past day, as well as a tank, three armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two mortars and four drone control points.

- The Ukrainian army has lost more than 72,760 troops, 405 tanks, 331 infantry fighting vehicles, 300 armored personnel carriers, 2,260 armored combat vehicles, 2,644 motor vehicles, 595 artillery systems and 53 multiple rocket launchers since fighting began in the Kursk Region.

Ukrainian servicemen sentenced

- The Second Western Military District Court has sentenced Alexander Kramarenko, Ruslan Fedosyev and Anatoly Savchuk, service members of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces who took part in the capture of the settlements of Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya in the Kursk Region, to prison terms ranging from 16 to 17 years.

- According to investigators, Kramarenko, Fedoseyev and Savchuk, together with other members of their brigade, crossed the Russian border in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region on August 26-27, 2024. They took part in operations to surround and hold the settlements of Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya. Five days later, they were captured by Russian forces.

- According to the verdict, the convicts will spend the first five years in a regular prison, after which they will be moved to a high security penal colony to serve out the rest of their terms.