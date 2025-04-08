Talks with Japan now impossible, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Japan remains committed to hostile actions against Russia, therefore it is now impossible to hold talks with Tokyo on a peace treaty, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the Japanese Foreign Ministry's annual report that the country's authorities intend to conclude a peace treaty with Russia despite the difficult situation in bilateral relations, the spokesman recalled that "Tokyo has rushed to fully join all unfriendly and hostile steps with regard to our country."

He also noted that this position of the Japanese authorities remains. "So the words about the desire to conclude a peace treaty are one thing, and the real state of affairs and the real measures taken by the Japanese authorities against our country are another. As far as we are concerned, we start from the real state of affairs," Peskov pointed out.

"And, of course, in these conditions it is hardly possible to talk about prospects for talks," the spokesman emphasized. According to him, "now there are no contacts with the Japanese authorities."

Moscow and Tokyo have been in negotiations on a peace treaty based on the outcome of World War II since the mid-20th century. The main obstacle to such an accord remains the disagreement over rights to the southern part of the Kuril Islands. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan disputes the ownership of the islands of Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan, as well as several small uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russia’s sovereignty over these islands is based on a firm legal foundation and is indisputable.

After Tokyo imposed anti-Russian sanctions over the situation in Ukraine, Russia halted consultations with Japan on a peace treaty. Moscow also withdrew from negotiations with Tokyo on the establishment of joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands and blocked the extension of Japan’s status as a sectoral dialogue partner of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).