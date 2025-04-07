Houthis report attacks on Israeli military site, US destroyers in Red Sea

DUBAI, April 7. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement destroyed an Israeli military site near Tel Aviv with a successful drone strike, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria announced.

"The armed forces of Yemen carried out an operation to destroy an Israeli military site in the occupied district of Jaffa [Tel Aviv] with a drone," he said on the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.

Previously, the Israel Defense Forces reported that it intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle approaching the country’s eastern borders. The IDF press service said the drone was destroyed before reaching Israeli airspace.

Also, the spokesman said the Houthis attacked two US destroyers in the Red Sea with cruise missiles and drones "in response to the continued aggression against the people of Yemen."

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. Houthi attacks halted after a ceasefire was declared in Gaza in mid-January but after the ceasefire was broken in early March, the rebels announced a resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, and also started trying to carry out missile attacks on targets in Israel.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.