"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 210 soldiers, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored personnel carriers, five armored combat vehicles, nine cars, a mortar, and eight UAV control points were destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 72,150 servicemen, 404 tanks, 331 infantry fighting vehicles, 296 armored personnel carriers, 2,252 armored combat vehicles, 2,618 vehicles, 595 artillery pieces, 53 multiple launch rocket system launchers, including 13 HIMARS, and seven MLRS made in the United States.