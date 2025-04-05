Budapest marks 80th anniversary of Hungary’s liberation from Nazism

BUDAPEST, April 5. /TASS/. A wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to Soviet soldiers has taken place in Budapest, marking the 80th anniversary of Hungary’s liberation from Nazism, a TASS correspondent reported.

The ceremony was initiated by the Hungarian Anti-Fascist League with the participation of other public and political organizations that are part of the Forum for Peace movement.

The Russian embassy was represented by Minister Counsellor Tigran Garibyan and Military and Air Attache Colonel Alexey Zarudnev. Belarusian Ambassador Vladimir Ulakhovich also laid flowers to the monument.

The leaders of the Hungarian Anti-Fascist League and the Hungarian Workers’ Party, Tamas Hirschler and Gyula Thurmer, highlighted the need to remember that the whole world owed the victory over Nazi Germany primarily to the Soviet people and the Red Army.

Endre Simo, head of the Hungarian Peace Circle non-governmental organization, pointed out that "Red Army soldiers spilled their blood for Hungary to live in peace with the peoples of the Soviet Union." And today, "Russia poses no threat to Hungary’s sovereignty," he stressed.

The Red Army fully liberated Hungary from Nazi forces on April 4, 1945. Over 140,000 Red army soldiers and officers were killed fighting in Hungary.