Ukrainian strikes on Gorlovka leave four civilians injured

DONETSK, April 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s strikes on Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have left four civilians injured, urban district head Ivan Prikhodko said.

"The number of those injured in another Ukrainian act of armed aggression against Gorlovka residents has risen to four," he wrote on Telegram.

Prikhodko said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had carried out a shelling attack on the Gagarin Mine settlement in Gorlovka, damaging a home. Ukrainian attacks also damaged a healthcare facility in downtown Gorlovka; seven residential compounds and settlements were left without power.