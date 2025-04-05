WASHINGTON, April 5. /TASS/. Russian superstar forward and Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin has tied Canadian forward Wayne Gretzky's record for the number of goals scored in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular championships.

In the home game against Chicago (5:3), Ovechkin scored twice. Now Ovechkin and Gretzky have 894 goals each in the regular championships.

To reach this mark, the Russian needed 1,486 matches, the Canadian - 1,487. Before the end of the regular championship, Washington will play six games, in the next meeting the team will play against the New York Islanders on April 6.

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026.

Ovechkin has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 42nd pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

During a rally of the newly-elected US president’s supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington on January 20, US President Donald Trump called Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin "a great player.".