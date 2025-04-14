Estonian president approves law enabling military to attack civilian ships

VILNIUS, April 14. /TASS/. Estonian President Alar Karis has approved amendments to the Law on the Organization of the Defense Forces and the Economic Zone, which stipulate that the military can attack any civilian vessels they see as a threat to the country’s crucial facilities, the ERR broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, the approved amendments give the Estonian Defense Forces permission to use force in the country’s maritime zone to address threats against critical infrastructure, defense facilities, ports and other installations.

Earlier, the country’s parliament passed the law.

Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev, who chairs the Maritime Board, slammed the Estonian law as disgusting, and highlighted the need to ax the initiative.