Russia’s ministry drafting strategy for development of timber industry by 2035

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry is drafting a strategy for development of the country’s timber industry by 2035, Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"All those areas are described in the draft strategy for the timber industry development by 2030, which has been developed at your request," the minister said at a meeting devoted to the sector's development headed by President Vladimir Putin.

"We are currently extending the horizon period to 2035 and we are preparing this document, which is fundamental for the sector, for the government’s approval," he added.