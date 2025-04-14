Ovechkin hopes to bring Stanley Cup to Russia if Capitals win playoffs

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. Russian forward and Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin would love to bring the Stanley Cup to Russia if his team wins the playoffs, he told reporters.

"We need to win first and then speak of it," he said in response to a TASS question while talking to reporters. "Of course, I would like to bring the cup home, since it is a great occasion for the fans and for the whole country," Ovechkin emphasized.

TASS previously reported that Washington currently leads both the Eastern Conference and the Metropolitan Division with 109 points in 80 games, having already secured a playoff berth. The Capitals are set to face the New York Islanders in their next game on April 16.

The Stanley Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 19.