South Korea supplies cars worth $72 mln to Russia in March

SEOUL, April 20. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea supplied cars worth $72.2 mln to Russia in March, which is the highest monthly value since February 2024, according to data published by the South Korean customs service.

In March 2024, the Republic of Korea exported $44.2 mln worth of cars to Russia, which brings annual growth to around 63%. In February 2024, export transactions were worth $74 mln, while this February they amounted to $54 mln. That said, in the first three months of 2025, South Korea supplied $156.4 mln worth of cars to Russia, down from $165.3 mln in the same period last year.

This March Russia was the 12th-biggest trade partner of South Korean exporters of cars. The US was the biggest trade partner ($2.7 bln), followed by Canada ($487 mln), and Australia ($226 mln).