Ukrainian army violates Easter truce in LPR, shells Kremennaya at night — envoy

LUGANSK, April 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops have violated the Easter truce in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), having shelled the outskirts of Kremennaya during the night, Russian foreign ministry ambassador at large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"In the LPR, the outskirts of Kremennaya were shelled at night. Violations by the Ukrainian armed forces are still being reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, announced an Easter truce until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21. He also urged Kiev to follow suit.