ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army damaged or destroyed about 1,000 houses in the Vasilyevsky Municipal District of the Zaporozhye Region, head of the district administration Natalia Romanichenko told TASS on the sidelines of the Integration-2025 Forum.

"We have up to a thousand residential houses damaged in part or completely destroyed. And again, shelling takes place every day. Still, when I depart to a certain address after shelling, the residents say always, the most important that we remain alive," Romanichenko said.

The Integration 2025 Forum dedicated to development of Donbass and Novorossiya regions took place in Rostov-on-Don for the second time. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.