Netanyahu plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Monday — portal

WASHINGTON, April 5. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to visit Washington on Monday to meet with US President Donald Trump, the Axios portal reported citing its own sources.

According to it, the parties will discuss import duties imposed by the US, Iran's nuclear program and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

As Axios indicates, the trip was initially scheduled for mid-April. The portal's sources said that the dates of the visit may still change due to the upcoming court hearings in Israel on a corruption case, in which the Israeli prime minister is to take part.

As reported by Axios, Netanyahu believes that the chances of concluding a nuclear deal between the US and Iran are extremely small, and wants to agree with Trump on striking Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomacy fails.

On April 4, Trump said that Iran's leadership wants to conduct a dialogue with Washington not through intermediaries, but through direct negotiations.

On March 7, Trump said he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to hold talks on the nuclear program. Tehran rejected direct dialogue with the US, but allowed talks to continue through mediators.

On March 30, the US leader said he would impose additional tariffs on Iran in two weeks if the nuclear talks failed. He also threatened unprecedented bombing of Iran in the event of a complete rejection of the deal. In response, Khamenei said he did not believe in the likelihood of US military intervention, but warned that any attempt by Washington to provoke unrest in Iran would be met with a firm response.