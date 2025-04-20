DPR’s Gorlovka shelled by Ukrainian troops four times during Easter truce

DONETSK, April 20. /TASS/. Four shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported from the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) amid the Easter truce, the DPR government said.

According to its post on its Telegram channel, shelling was conducted from the village of Pleshcheyevka. Twelve rounds were fired from 155mm artillery systems. Apart from that, a kamikaze drone attacked Gorlovka’s Nikitovsky district.

At a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, on April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21. He also urged Kiev to follow suit. Gerasimov issued a corresponding order to Russian troops engaged in the special military operation. The truce came into effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19.