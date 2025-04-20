Top Armenian diplomat, OSCE chief discuss peace agreement between Yerevan, Baku

YEREVAN, April 20. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with visiting Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioglu to discuss a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

"In the context of peace efforts in the South Caucasus, the sides discussed the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of agreeing the text of an agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between the two countries. Ararat Mirzoyan clarified Armenia’s approach toward the OSCE Minsk Group and presented Armenia’s constructive proposals on other component of the peace process," it said.

In the context of the unblocking regional communications routes, the sides highlighted the South Caucasus’ vast potential as a unique crossroads having unique transit capabilities. "This vision underlies the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace program," the top Armenian diplomat added.

Mirzoyan and Sinirlioglu also exchanged views on the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey.