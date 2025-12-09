Top Russian, Hungarian diplomats discuss Ukrainian settlement — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis were among the topics discussed at a meeting between the Russian and Hungarian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Peter Szijjarto, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The ministers continued a substantive exchange of views on a range of pressing international topics, including issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," it said after Szijjarto’s visit to Moscow to attend the 16th meeting of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

The ministers coordinated approaches on a wide range of practical issues of bilateral cooperation with a focus on the implementation of agreements reached during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on November 28, 2025.