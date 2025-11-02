Preparations for Direct Line with Russian President in full swing — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Preparations for the traditional Direct Line with Russian President Vladimir Putin have already started, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes, it is already underway. In full swing," Peskov said, responding to a question whether the preparation for the traditional event has started. "This is difficult process," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the Direct Line with citizens since 2001. The head of state ordered to start preparations for the event in September 2025.