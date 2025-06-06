Khrunichev Center begins production of three Angara-A5M rockets for launching ROS modules

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Roscosmos has announced the commencement of production for three upgraded Angara-A5M rockets, which will be used to launch modules for a future Russian orbital station (ROS).

"Roscosmos and the Khrunichev Center have signed a state contract for the manufacture of three Angara-A5M carrier rockets to deploy modules for the new Russian orbital station. Unlike the standard Angara-A5, the upgraded version features increased payload capacity. It will be capable of launching spacecraft having a mass of up to 27 tons into low Earth orbit, compared to the 24-ton limit of the Angara-A5," the corporation stated on its Telegram channel.

The next phase in the Angara-A5 modernization program involves adapting the rocket for launching manned spacecraft.

Angara rockets

Angara is a family of Russian launch vehicles ranging from light to heavy classes. Their propellants - kerosene and liquid oxygen - are environmentally friendly, unlike the fuel used by Proton-M, which Angara rockets are set to replace in the near future.

It is expected that, beyond the basic heavy Angara-A5 (with a launch mass of approximately 773 tons and a payload capacity of up to 24.5 tons to low Earth orbit), modifications such as the Angara-A5M - with increased payload capacity - and the Angara-A5V, which will feature returnable first and second stages and a third stage powered by hydrogen, will be developed.

Rockets from this family are planned to be used for launching satellites into low Earth orbit (for example, the Spektr-UF orbital observatory), deploying modules for the future Russian orbital station, and delivering crews to the orbital outpost.