Russian forces destroy two Challenger tanks in Zaporozhye Region — acting governor

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed two British-made Challenger tanks in the Zaporozhye Region with Kornet anti-tank missile systems, Yevgeny Balitsky, the region's acting governor, said on the TV channel Rossiya-24.

"Two rolled out. The Kornet was used against them. In principle the very first hit caused one to catch fire. In terms of armor, they (these tanks - TASS) have no special features. The Kornets coped with them easily. Our guys hit two tanks," he said.

Balitsky also noted that four Challengers were now near Stepnogorsk and two in Orekhov.