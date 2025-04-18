About ten countries to take part in Caucasian Investment Forum

PYATIGORSK, April 18. /TASS/. Delegations of about ten countries provisionally plan to take part in the Caucasian Investment Forum in 2025, Minister of Economic Development of the Stavropol Region Anton Doronin said at a press conference in the TASS Caucasus regional information center.

"The Caucasian Investment Forum will be an international one, about 5,000-6,000 guests are planned," the minister said. "In my opinion, participation of delegations from about ten countries has been confirmed. I certainly saw Azerbaijan, delegations from India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and so on," Doronin added.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum with the support of the Russia Ministry of Economic Development.