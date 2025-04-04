Markets are adapting to US duties, Secretary of State says

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. Global markets are now adapting to duties introduced by the US administration earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the press conference streamed by C-Span television.

"Economies are not crashing. The markets are reacting to a dramatic change in the global order in terms of trade," Rubio said.

"The markets will adjust. Businesses around the world, including in trade and global trade, they just need to know what the rules are. Once they know what the rules are, they will adjust to those rules," he added.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% will come into force on April 5. Individual ones will be in effect from April 9. The US administration also set customs duties of 25% on all the imported cars.