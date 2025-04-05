MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost up to 325 servicemen in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup South in one day, Yevgeny Tretyakov, a senior officer of the press center of the Battlegroup South, told reporters.

"During the day, the enemy lost up to 325 servicemen, two tanks, three combat armored vehicles, four cars, three field artillery guns. A combat vehicle of the multiple launch rocket system was destroyed," he said.

According to him, as a result of decisive actions, units of the Battlegroup South Forces liberated the settlement of Rozovka. The manpower and equipment of the heavy mechanized brigade, two mechanized brigades, a territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and a brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine were defeated in the areas of Kantemirovka, Novaya Poltavka, Zarya, Alexandropol, Konstantinovka and Pravdovka.