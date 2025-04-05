MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Battlegroup West of the Russian armed forces destroyed over 230 military personnel, 13 Starlink satellite communication stations and three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces in one day, head of the group's press center, Ivan Bigma, told reporters.

"Over the past day, the enemy's losses amounted to over 230 military personnel, a T-72 tank, seven combat armored vehicles, including 5 M113 armored personnel carriers, three pickups and three robotic platforms. Air defense crews destroyed 20 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Also destroyed were 22 UAV control points, 13 Starlink satellite communication stations and 3 field ammunition depots," Bigma said.

In addition, during the counter-battery battle, five artillery pieces, including Western-made ones, and eight mortar crews of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed. Units of the Battlegroup West inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and a defense brigade in the areas of Kamenka, Kondrashovka, Zagoruykovka and Komarovka.