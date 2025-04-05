OPEC+ monitoring committee does not plan to amend existing oil output plan — source

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, in its online meeting, does not plan to make changes to the previously agreed-upon oil production decisions, a source within one of the delegations told TASS.

The source confirmed that no changes to the production plan are anticipated. However, discussions at the meeting will center on the compliance level with the oil production cuts agreed upon, the source added.

In response to a question about whether the meeting will address the potential imposition of customs duties by the United States on numerous countries, as well as the decline in oil prices, the TASS source pointed out that Venezuela had highlighted this issue. The US announcement regarding the imposition of tariffs, in combination with the OPEC+ "eight" group’s decision to accelerate production growth in May by 411,000 barrels per day, resulted in a nearly $10 reduction in the price of Brent crude oil over the course of just two days.