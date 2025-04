BEIRUT, April 6. /TASS/. Maher al-Sharaa, the junior brother of Syria’s temporary president Ahmed al-Sharaa, will lead the administration of the Republican Palace in Damascus where the resident of the head of state is located.

He was appointed to the position of the secretary general of the presidential service, Syria TV said.

Maher al-Sharaa has the doctor of medicine degree and served earlier as the minister of health in the Syrian transitional government.