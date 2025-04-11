UK, Norway to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $580 mln

LONDON, April 11. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and Norway will allocate ·450 mln ($580 mln) in military assistance to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The funds will be directed towards the supply of "hundreds of thousands" of drones to Kiev, as well as the repair and maintenance of vehicles and equipment. Additionally, the funds will be used to purchase radar systems, anti-tank mines, and counter-drone technologies for Ukraine.

The announcement came ahead of the meeting of the contact group on military supplies to Ukraine, which will be held in Brussels on Friday.