US committed to settling differences with Iran diplomatically — State Department

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. The United States prefers to settle its differences with Iran diplomatically, but is ready for various scenarios, said State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

"There are many different ways of dealing with a country like Iran and getting a deal, but one thing that we've seen certainly from the State Department as it carries out President [Donald] Trump's vision is that diplomacy matters," she said on air of Fox Business.

Bruce added that the current American administration is determined to solve the problem "through conversations, summits and discussions, so that that is really the hallmark of this administration." However, when asked whether Washington is ready to launch military operations against Tehran, she said Trump "doesn't take anything off the table."

Earlier, political advisor to Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ali Shamkhani said that Tehran would cease cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and expel all agency inspectors from the country if the United States and Israel continued to threaten Iran with the military force.

On March 7, Trump said he had proposed to Khamenei to hold talks on the nuclear program. Tehran rejected direct dialogue, but conceded to negotiations through intermediaries. On March 30, Trump vowed that he would impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks if negotiations on the nuclear program fell through. He also threatened the country with unprecedented bombing if Tehran turns its back on the deal.

In response, Khamenei noted that he did not believe the US threats of military intervention, but warned that any attempt by Washington to provoke unrest would be met with a decisive rebuff.

On April 7, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would do its best to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

On April 12, representatives of the United States and Iran will meet in Oman to discuss the parameters for resolving the Iranian nuclear program.