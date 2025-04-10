No European culture without Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky — Serbian director Kusturica

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The creative works of Fyodor Dostoevsky and Leo Tolstoy as well as other Russian cultural luminaries have had an immeasurable impact on European culture, Serbian screenwriter and director Emir Kusturica said.

"We must not forget that Russia has always been a part of Europe. And European culture would simply not exist without such authors as Leo Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoevsky. Just as without Pyotr Tchaikovsky and many other Russian artists, composers and creators," he said at the plenary session of the "Eurasia - territory of traditional values" international social and business forum.

At the same time, the director pointed to the fact that Russia is part of Eurasia, a powerful and resource-rich continent. "Everything we need is now available on the territory of this continent. And today it is very important for us to preserve all this, not to lose it," he added.

Speaking about culture, Kusturica also advised his creative-minded peers to pay special attention to Asian countries. According to the screenwriter, the people living there radiate "a huge human energy."