US-China tensions very serious, even explosive — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 10. /TASS/. Tensions between the United States and China are very serious, even explosive, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Take the tension between the US and China, which is very serious, I would even say explosive. The Chinese somehow manage to smooth it out and keep this tension under control," the president told the Mir broadcaster in an interview.

According to him, Belarus and Russia within the framework of the Union State should take into account new threats arising from the escalation of a number of conflicts.