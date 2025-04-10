Belarusian president calls US-China tensions 'explosive'

MINSK, April 10. /TASS/. Tensions between the United States and China are very serious, even explosive, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Take the tension between the US and China, which is very serious, I would even say explosive. Thanks to the Chinese, it’s being kept under control," the president told the Mir broadcaster in an interview.

According to him, Belarus and Russia, as part of the Union State, need to keep their eyes on other conflicts as well. "Iran is Russia's ally. They have stuck around, have helped and are helping Russia. They are very much connected economically," the president pointed out. According to him, against this background, Russia cannot remain on the sidelines. "And we (Belarus - TASS) are Russia's allies. We have a common defense space," the head of state noted. He emphasized that Belarus also has close relations with Iran and Middle Eastern countries. "I have great respect for Muslims <...>. Muslims can teach us a lot about resilience. Their unshakeable determination makes them a force to be reckoned with. I have very, very good relations with Muslim countries. They have respected me for a long, long time," he said.