Lavrov to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart on sidelines of Antalya forum

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 12, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On April 12, top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov will participate in the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan," the statement said. "During the regular meeting between Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, a wide range of pressing regional and international issues will be discussed," the ministry added.