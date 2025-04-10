US hopes Witkoff's meeting with Iranian representative to lead to peace — top diplomat

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The United States expects that the upcoming meeting between the US leader's special envoy Steve Witkoff and a senior Iranian representative in Oman on April 12 will lead to peace, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at President Donald Trump's cabinet meeting.

According to him, it will be an "important meeting." "For the first time in a long time, there will be direct talks between Ambassador Witkoff and a top-level leader in Iran. We hope that it will lead to peace," Rubio said, noting that the US has "been very clear that what Iran is never going to have is a nuclear weapon.".