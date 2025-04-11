EU wants to continue war in Ukraine, so promises admission to union — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, April 11. /TASS/. European Union leaders are willing to prolong the war in Ukraine, hoping that if the country joins the community, it may emerge victorious in the conflict with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio.

However, the prime minister warned that such actions would be detrimental to both Ukraine and the EU. "Apparently, European countries are preparing to extend the war. They claim that Ukraine can win, and that EU membership will enable it to achieve this goal. This is the worst possible strategy. Ukraine will not be able to win this war," Orban said.

He reminded that the European Union was initially founded "as a peaceful initiative, not a military one." "The accession of a new member should promote peace, not war. But Brussels believes that admitting Ukraine [to the EU] will prolong the conflict," he added.

Orban reiterated the Hungarian government’s opposition to Ukraine’s swift accession to the EU, citing serious concerns over security, economic stability, and public order. "Ukraine’s membership would devastate Hungary. It would harm Hungarian families and undo the economic progress we’ve made over the past 15 years," he cautioned.

In light of this, Orban emphasized the importance of the upcoming nationwide referendum on Ukraine’s EU membership, set to begin in Hungary next week. "It is crucial to understand the opinion of the Hungarian people. That collective voice must be conveyed to Brussels," he said. The referendum will run until late May.