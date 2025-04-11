EU to continue working on countermeasures despite US tariff ‘pause’ — Macron

PARIS, April 11. /TASS/. The European Union will continue working on actions in response to increased customs duties by the United States, despite their partial suspension, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on his page in the X social network.

"With the European Commission, we must be resolute: Europe must continue to work on all necessary countermeasures and mobilize all available tools to protect itself, also to prevent imports [of goods] from third countries from disrupting our market," Macron wrote.

He noted that the 90-day pause introduced by US President Donald Trump is still "precarious."

"Precarious, because the 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles and the 10% tariffs on all other products are still in place. They represent 52 billion euros for the European Union! Precarious, because this 90-day pause means 90 days of uncertainty for all our enterprises, on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond," Macron noted.

He stressed that Europe intends to protect itself and achieve the removal of tariffs through a fair agreement with the United States.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, individual ones became effective on April 9. Washington also introduced customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3. Trump declared a state of emergency in the country due to the economic situation.

On April 9, Trump announced that he was suspending additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations. During this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect.