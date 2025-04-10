US may extend its pause in lifting import tariffs — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The United States does not rule out the possibility of extending its 90-day pause in respect of import duties, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We'll have to see what happens at that time," Trump said, answering the question whether the three-month pause announced on April 9 may be extended at the end of that period.

"We want to make deals that are proper for the United States. Not just we can make deals easily. We want to make them proper," the US leader added.