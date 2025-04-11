Georgia seeks peace in relations with Russia despite territorial issues — prime minister

TBILISI, April 11. /TASS/. Georgia upholds a vision of peaceful relations with Russia despite ongoing territorial disputes, Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze stated at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

"We adopt a peaceful approach to our policy regarding Russia," he said. According to Kobakhidze, while Georgia maintains territorial claims, "even under these circumstances, we adhere to a pragmatic and peaceful vision. Although we lack diplomatic relations with Russia, we actively pursue an economic policy that includes maintaining economic and trade partnerships with them, which is an integral part of our strategy," he added during a panel discussion at the forum.

Kobakhidze emphasized that this approach is effective, contributing to the positive development of Georgia's economy. He stated that Georgia's commitment to a peaceful policy extends to the South Caucasus region.

"Our small region is quite complex, with ongoing conflicts among various countries. However, Georgia has consistently played a positive role in promoting peace in the region, including the South Caucasus. I believe all our neighboring countries appreciate Georgia's contributions to deepening cooperation and strengthening peace around us," he noted.