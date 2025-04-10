US seeks release of Hubbard, other Americans detained in Russia — State Department

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. Washington will continue to seek the release of Steven Hubbard, a US citizen convicted in Russia for fighting for Ukraine, and other Americans detained in Russia, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"One thing I want to reinforce that I mentioned in my announcement is calling on Russia to release Steven Hubbard, who has been detained for nearly three years. We continue to work to free Mr. Hubbard and all other Americans unjustly detained," she said.

She confirmed that the US swapped Russian Artur Petrov for Russian-American Ksenia Karelina.

"President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio will continue to work for the release of all unjustly detained Americans," Bruce said.

Karelina was accused of raising money for Ukraine’s army starting in February 2022. In August 2024, the court sentenced her to 12 years in a penal colony, finding her guilty of treason.

Petrov was arrested in Cyprus in August 2023 on Washington’s request on charges of illegally exporting American microelectronics. A year later, he was extradited to the United States.

Steven Hubbard was convicted last October by a Russian court for participating in hostilities on the Ukrainian side. He and his defense did not appeal the verdict.