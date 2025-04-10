Belarusian president warns trade war could escalate into military confrontation

MINSK, April 10. /TASS/. If left unchecked, today’s global trade war has the potential to turn into a military confrontation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We take into account all conflicts. We see that tensions are rising and will likely continue to grow because it is an extension of diplomatic, political and economic wars and disputes. There is a trade and economic war underway, and it could, God forbid, escalate into a military confrontation," the president told the Mir broadcaster in an interview.

He pointed to the Houthi situation as an example of how conflicts can spiral. "There, the main route for the movement of goods is through the Suez Canal. Here you are. It started with this fight, which affected world trade. Everything is interconnected. So we can't ignore it," Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian leader tied national threats into his narrative, pointing out the dangers emanating from the country's Western neighbors Poland and the Baltic states, as well as from Ukraine. "We don't just have to take this into account, we expect it. That's why we are holding drills aimed at strengthening our defensive capabilities in response to the behavior of our Western neighbors," the president pointed out.