Yura Borisov signs with one of biggest US talent agencies — report

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. Russian actor Yura Borisov has signed with United Talent Agency, one of the most influential US companies in the business, Variety reported.

Based in Los Angeles, UTA represents actors Timothee Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison and Benedict Cumberbatch, among others. The agency describes its clients as people whose voices and vision define culture and shape the world.

Borisov earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in US film director Sean Baker's Anora, released in 2024.