Israel, Turkey fail to reach agreement on Syria during negotiations in Azerbaijan

TEL AVIV, April 11. /TASS/. Israel and Turkey failed to reach an agreement on measures to prevent tensions between them in Syria during a round of negotiations held in Azerbaijan, according to the Israeli public broadcasting corporation Kan.

The broadcaster reported that the talks, during which Israeli and Turkish representatives attempted to establish a mechanism for conflict prevention between the two countries in Syria, are expected to resume following the conclusion of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which this year runs from April 12 to 19. At the same time, Kan noted that Ankara denied the Israeli Air Force aircraft, which was transporting the Israeli delegation to Azerbaijan, passage through Turkish airspace. As a result, the plane was forced to reroute westward over the Black Sea to bypass Turkey.

On April 10, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that direct talks with Turkish representatives had taken place in Azerbaijan. Relations between Israel and Turkey have significantly deteriorated amid the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip that began in 2023. Tensions further intensified following the change of power in Syria at the end of 2024.