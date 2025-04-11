Trump’s envoy Witkoff heading to Russia for a meeting with Putin — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Russia for what could be his third personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources told Axios.

According to them, the meeting may take place later on Friday.

The flight carrying Witkoff departed from Fort Lauderdale in Florida and landed at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, flight tracking data from Flightradar showed.

Putin and Witkoff last met in the Kremlin on March 13, when the Russian leader conveyed information and "additional signals" to US President Donald Trump via Witkoff, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Russian presidential spokesman did not specify the topics that Putin and Witkoff had discussed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on March 12 that Witkoff would travel to Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Witkoff recounted that he had first met with Putin on February 11 when the senior US official visited Moscow to retrieve US national Marc Fogel, who had been convicted in Russia on drug smuggling charges and released in a prisoner swap. On February 13, Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik returned to Russia from the US, following his release from an American prison.