Russia-US contacts insufficient, normalization still needed — Lavrov

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. One should not get overly excited about contacts between Moscow and Washington, and at this point it is necessary to move towards normalization of relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.

"I believe there’s no reason to get carried away with expectations regarding Russian-US contacts. However, it is both reasonable and essential to work toward normalization based on mutual recognition and respect for each country’s national interests," he said.

Meanwhile, Lavrov emphasized that restoring the undermined trust in US-Russia relations "will take a long time."

"It was damaged and destroyed by the [Joe] Biden administration. Even now, there are many in the United States - both Democrats and Republicans - who do not want President [Donald] Trump and his team to prioritize normalizing relations or resuming dialogue on any issues with Russia," the foreign minister said.

"So, we will continue to act firmly in accordance with our national interests," Lavrov concluded.