At least 29 Palestinians killed due to Israeli strikes on Gaza over past 24 hours

DUBAI, April 11. /TASS/. At least 29 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera.

Rescue operations are ongoing to locate those reported missing following an Israeli strike on a residential area in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood in the eastern part of Gaza City on Wednesday, which left 35 people dead.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip, launching heavy strikes and thereby ending the ceasefire that had been in place since January of this year. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the decision to the refusal of Hamas to accept proposals put forward during negotiations mediated by third parties and US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. The Israeli government stated that the objective of the renewed operation is the release of all hostages held in Gaza. The militant group, in turn, placed responsibility for the renewed hostilities on Israel and the United States.