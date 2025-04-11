Over 80 cultural institutions destroyed in Russia’s Kursk border area

KURSK, April 11. /TASS/. More than 80 cultural institutions have been destroyed as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the border areas of Russia’s Kursk region, the press service of the regional Ministry of Culture told TASS.

"Regarding the number of cultural institutions destroyed by the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area, over 80 have been affected. In total, there are 340 cultural institutions in the border area," the press service stated, noting that the exact number of damaged and destroyed facilities will become clear later, after the region has been fully liberated.

It was also reported that some employees of the institutions in the border area continue their activities remotely.