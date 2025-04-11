Delegates from 140 countries to discuss promoting dialogue at Antalya diplomatic forum

ANTALYA, April 11. /TASS/. The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) will open in the resort town of Belek in Turkey’s Antalya province. Approximately 450 representatives from 140 countries will gather at the forum to discuss not only how to establish dialogue in the current international climate but also approaches to resolving conflicts in various regions.

One of the prominent guests at this forum will be the acting president of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa. He is expected to participate in sessions and hold a series of bilateral negotiations. On the first day of ADF2025, the forum will also be attended by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and a number of high-ranking officials from Balkan and Central Asian countries.

On April 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the forum. He will deliver a speech and hold a series of bilateral meetings, as reported by the official spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova. According to a Turkish diplomatic source, Lavrov is expected to hold negotiations with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Hakan Fidan and Jeyhun Bayramov, respectively.

In total, the forum will feature around 50 sessions, which will take place in various formats. The scope of topics will cover situations in various regions, from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region, from Africa to Latin America. Additionally, global issues will be discussed, including climate change, counterterrorism efforts, and humanitarian challenges.