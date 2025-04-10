Russian, US delegations state need to immediately eliminate 'irritants' — envoy

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. The delegations of Russia and the United States have emphasized that "irritants" inherited from the administration of former US President Joe Biden must be addressed immediately in order to build trust, Russian Ambassador to Washington and head of Russia’s delegation to the embassy-related consultations, Alexander Darchiev, told reporters.

"The heads of the delegations acknowledged the presence of serious ‘irritants’ left over from the previous US administration, which must be addressed promptly to rebuild confidence and restore full-fledged interstate relations," Darchiev said.

"The Russian side emphasized the importance of the prompt return of Moscow's diplomatic property seized by the US authorities. In this regard, the sides indicated their mutual readiness to work on a relevant roadmap," the diplomat added.

According to the head of the Russian delegation, the consultations emphasized that "the resumption of direct flights between Moscow and Washington would contribute to the expansion of business ties, contacts between communities and people."

On April 10, the second round of Moscow-Washington consultations took place in Istanbul. Russia’s delegation was once again led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter headed the US delegation.

The previous round of consultations took place in Istanbul on February 27. Those talks, also held behind closed doors, lasted for over six hours.